The elected president of the Central American country, Bernardo Arévalo de León, announced that he would “momentarily” suspend the dialogue tables for the democratic transition with the administration of the current head of state, Alejandro Giammattei, due to the constant attacks by the Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office against the results. from the last elections. The most recent, the opening of 160 ballot boxes by the judicial authority without the approval of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The leader of the Semilla Movement announced the temporary suspension of talks with the current Guatemalan government until “the necessary institutional political conditions are reestablished,” explicitly requesting the resignation of the high command of the Public Ministry: Consuelo Porras, Rafael Curruchiche and Fredy Orellana.

Arévalo points out that there are attempts to carry out a “coup d’état” by “institutions of the Guatemalan State”, so only the resignation of those responsible for the Prosecutor’s Office “will make it possible to guarantee the constitutional order” of the Central American country.

“I urge all State institutions and officials not to give in to these arbitrariness since in accordance with what is expressed in Article 156 of our Constitution, no public, civil or military official or employee is obliged to comply with manifestly illegal orders,” he stated. the president-elect during a press conference.

Arévalo’s decision materializes after the Public Ministry conducted a third raid on the TSE headquarters, where they proceeded to open 160 boxes containing votes cast in the general elections last June, where a social democratic candidate was elected. for the first time in the country’s history. A decision that the TSE has also classified as illegal.

According to the Public Ministry, the investigations carried out against the Guatemalan electoral authority arise as a result of the “complaint of a citizen” who reported “irregularities” in the electoral process that led to Arévalo to the presidency.

The suspension of talks with the acting government could hinder the inauguration of Arévalo, along with his running mate Karin Herrera, scheduled for January 14.

News in development…