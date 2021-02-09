On February 10, the appeal hearing of human rights defenders Ramy Shaath and Zyad el-Elaimy will be held in Cairo against the scandalous decision to add them to the Egyptian list of “terrorist individuals and entities”. Forty elected representatives of the City of Paris from several political groups call on the French Government to act for their release and to denounce the systematic and abusive use of the fight against terrorism to suppress any peaceful opposition.

On December 7, President al-Sisi was received in France with all the honors. Yet the Egyptian government’s crackdown on critical voices has grown steadily in recent years, to the point that peacefully defending human rights has become a high-risk activity in the country. Exactly ten years after the Egyptian revolution which gave rise to so much hope for freedom and social justice, political activists, human rights defenders, lawyers and journalists are now the target of the Egyptian authorities who are seeking by all means to them. silence and thousands of Egyptians. are deprived of their freedoms for having peacefully exercised their rights.

Last December, Emmanuel Macron publicly mentioned the case of Ramy Shaath with his Egyptian counterpart when he came to Paris. Egyptian-Palestinian defender, emblematic figure of the Egyptian revolution, Ramy Shaath has been arbitrarily held in preventive detention since July 2019, solely because of his peaceful activism. In April 2020, the Egyptian authorities took a new step in the repression against him and that of Egyptian civil society by adding Ramy Shaath and the former social democratic parliamentarian Zyad el-Elaimy to the list of “terrorist individuals and entities ”Established by the Egyptian authorities. A symbolic decision with extremely heavy consequences.

His French wife Céline Lebrun Shaath, illegally expelled from Egypt during her arrest, is leading an international campaign from Paris for her release and the reunification of their family. This campaign quickly united many supporters from all sides, following on from a long-standing denunciation of the repression of Egyptian civil society. The last few months have seen an unprecedented mobilization in favor of Egyptian prisoners of conscience, especially in France, Europe and the United States. Last October, nearly 300 American and European parliamentarians sent an open letter to President al-Sisi asking for their release. In December, the City of Paris granted honorary citizenship to Patrick Zaki, Alaa Abdel Fattah, Esra Abdel Fattah and Solafa Magdy, four Egyptian human rights defenders arbitrarily imprisoned, while the European Parliament adopted a new resolution expressly calling for the release of prisoners of conscience in the country. The United States Congress has made this a prerequisite for granting part of its military aid.

Despite this growing mobilization, the Egyptian authorities remain deaf to these calls, including when they come from its closest allies, such as France. On February 10, the appeal hearing will be held on the decision to add Ramy Shaath and Zyad el-Elaimy to the list of “terrorist individuals and entities”.

We call on the Egyptian government to remove Ramy Shaath, Zyad el-Elaimy and all human rights defenders from this list, and to pronounce their immediate and unconditional release.

We also call on the French government to denounce this abuse of anti-terrorism legislation to suppress legitimate human rights work and suppress all peaceful opposition. France must live up to the unprecedented outpouring of solidarity expressed in the direction of Ramy Shaath and the Egyptian prisoners of conscience, by making the issue of human rights the priority of its strategic partnership with Egypt.

Signatories: Antoinette Guhl, Frédéric Badina-Serpette, David Belliard, Anne-Claire Boux, Alice Coffin, Corine Faugeron, Jérôme Gleizes, Fatoumata Koné, Geneviève Lardy, Douchka Markovic, Aminata Niakaté, Emmanuelle Pierre-Marie, Sylvain Raifaud, Raphaëlle Rémy- Leleu, Chloé Sagaspe, Alice Timsit and elected officials from the Ecologiste Group of Paris; Raphaëlle Primet, Jean-Noël Aqua, Jacques Baudrier, Hélène Bidard, Nicolas Bonnet-Ouladj, Ian Brossat, Jean-Philippe Gillet, Barbara Gomes, Camille Naget, Laurence Patrice, Béatrice Parie, and the elected officials of the Communist Group and Citizen; Nathalie Maquoi, Sandrine Charnoz, Léa Filoche, Frédéric Hocquard, Carine Petit and the elected representatives of the Génération.s Group; Geneviève Garrigos, Colombe Brossel, Gauthier Caron-Thibault, Alexandra Cordebard, Rémi Féraud, Boris Jamet-Fournier, Maud Gatel, Véronique Levieux, Jacques Martial, Eric Pliez, Jean-Luc Roméro-Michel, Hamidou Samaké, Florian Sitbon, Karim Ziady du Group Paris in common.