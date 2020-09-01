The eldest son of the one who died in an accident with the artist Mikhail Efremov Vitalai Zakharov demands to sentence the actor to eight years in prison, reports TASS…

The corresponding statement was read out by his representative Sergei Avertsev, during the trial.

The statement also says that Vitaly Zakharov asks, if Efremov is found guilty, to notify him of the conditions for his execution: about sending him to a colony, penalties and incentives, about leave from the place of imprisonment and about parole, if that happens.

The lawyer clarified that according to the law, as a victim, he has the right to do so. Avertsev added that such a statement by his client was caused by the attitude of Efremov to the victims, for whom “his own emotions are more important than the emotions of the victims.”

Earlier, prosecution witness Svetlana Nabokina said that Mikhail Efremov was alone in his car at the time of the accident on the Garden Ring. Before that, another witness from the prosecution, Ilya Babikov, also stated in court that there was no one else in Efremov’s car at the time of the accident.

Efremov himself did not admit his guilt, explaining that he did not remember anything. The actor admitted that he drank a bottle of vodka before the accident on the Garden Ring, noting that he vaguely remembers this day from 5-6 pm. Also during the meeting, he several times expressed condolences to the relatives of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident.