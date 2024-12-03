The eldest son of Juana Rivas asks the Italian justice system for his brother to return to his mother: “He is in danger”

Gabriel, the eldest son of Juana Rivas, the mother who was missing for a month in Granada fleeing the alleged mistreatment of her then partner, has asked the Italian justice system for help for his little brother. In a statement and a video sent to the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office, the young man, who lives with his mother in her home, has requested that custody of Daniel, the youngest of the children, be given to Juana Rivas so that he can live with they. He requests it alleging that he is in “great danger.”

This is the last episode of a story that became relevant in the summer of 2017 when Rivas disappeared for a month along with her children to avoid handing them over to her father, the Italian Francesco Arcuri. Rivas fled for more than a year, claiming that he was in “danger of death” due to the alleged mistreatment meted out to him by his then partner. Instead of returning them, the woman from Granada, advised by the Maracena Women’s Center, was missing for weeks. Now, it is his son who takes action asking for protection from Italian justice.

The young man, who is now of age, has asked the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office to take measures to prevent his father, Francesco Arcuri, from continuing to be in charge of Daniel, his brother, who is still a minor. He requests this because, as Juana Rivas’s lawyers recall, the Prosecutor’s Office itself has concluded after an investigation that Arcuri has mistreated his children and therefore cannot have parental authority over the child. In fact, the Cagliari Public Prosecutor’s Office is asking the children’s father for 7 years in prison for this reason.

“Continuous physical and verbal attacks”

In the letter that Gabriel has sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, and to which elDiario.es Andalucía has had access, the young man details the years he lived with his father in Italian lands: “I speak to you from direct knowledge of what my brother is experiencing. in his early age. When we were torn away from our mother, he was 3 years old, the only way to calm his anger was a pill; “He cried and screamed seeking his mother’s protection.”

He says that the damage his father has done to him is “difficult to calculate.” Juana Rivas’s eldest son even states that because of the episodes he experienced, he has become addicted to marijuana or has abandoned “the life path of a teenager.” Always according to the young man’s testimony, Francesco Arcuri blamed his mother for the situations that the children were experiencing. “I arrived in Spain in 2022 like a broken toy,” he notes about the moment he returned to live with Juana Rivas in Granada.

He even recounts the moments in which his little brother, who is still younger and still lives with his father, missed his mother: “I remember that when he woke up at night crying and saying “mamma,” my father would pull him by his back. “The bed to the floor, he dragged him down the stairs, hitting him at every angle, he locked him in a room, with the key locked.”

The letter does not skimp on details of the events of which Gabriel claims to have been a victim along with his brother Daniel. He assures that he has spoken to him and that he has “transmitted to him the great fear and pain he has” because of Francesco Arcuri, his father: “I know my father and I know that he is not able to control his impulsivity and his anger.” . “My brother is in great danger.”

“If I have written this to you it is because I still have some hope, I hope you will show me that there is the empathy and support that this cause deserves. I ask you for help, in a week, in a month, in a year, anything could happen, and I don’t want you to let this pass you by. “I am the voice that my brother has lost,” says Gabriel in a letter in which he asks the Cagliari Prosecutor’s Office for protection.

More than five years of litigation

With this letter, Juana Rivas is back in the news after spending more than five years trying to distance herself from her ex-partner, whom she accuses of mistreating her and the children. For fleeing and being unaccounted for in the summer of 2017, the woman from Granada was sentenced in the first instance to five years in prison, although first a reduction in sentence and then a partial pardon from the central Executive achieved her freedom without her hardly having to step foot during some weeks a social integration center.

At the same time, his legal team has continued working in Italy to recover the children’s parental rights. Gabriel, who is currently of age, returned to his mother two and a half years ago by his own decision, but Daniel, the youngest, remains under the protection of his father. However, the Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Francesco Arcuri has committed ill-treatment of children, which is why it considers that he must be exposed to a prison sentence. For this reason, they ask that the youngest of the young people return to his mother and his brother, Gabriel, cries out for this with a letter and a video with which, he insists, he wants to highlight the danger that Daniel is in.