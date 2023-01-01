The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence, the Grand Imam, condemned a. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Council, the terrorist attack that targeted a security checkpoint in the vicinity of Al-Salihin Mosque in the Ismailia Governorate of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and resulted in a number of martyrs and injuries.

In today’s statement, the Council of Muslim Elders expressed its categorical rejection of such criminal acts that violate the tolerant teachings of Islam and all divine laws and human laws and customs, stressing its solidarity with the Egyptian state in confronting black terrorism until its eradication and eradication from its roots.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, expressed the Council’s sincere condolences to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the president, government and people, asking God Almighty to bless the martyrs with His mercy, to grant the injured a speedy recovery, and to rid humanity of the evils of terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations.