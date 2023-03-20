Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Contrary to the old Arab poetry house, a lion on me and in wars an ostrich, some of the major European teams shine outside the home in the continental championships in exchange for their strange fading inside their country locally, and perhaps Real Madrid is the most prominent example of this matter, as the international media and even the “capital city” supporting it used to talk About the “other face” that the “royal” shows in the Champions League, while he wears a garment that does not suit him in Spanish competitions, especially “La Liga”!

And at a time when his rival Barcelona suffers from repeated European exclusion in various tournaments, while the “Al Meringue” reached the quarter-finals of the “Champions League”, “Barca” is close to crowning the local league after winning the Super Cup recently, and it also seems able to overtake “Real” in the King’s Cup, and in the middle His continental creativity After “insulting” Liverpool in the Champions League back and forth, “Real” lost 3 consecutive times to Barcelona to lose the Super Cup and close to leaving the cup before announcing his “surrender” in the league after increasing the difference to 12 points above the top in favor of the “Blaugrana”.

The interesting thing is that the “Royal” does not go through this “incomprehensible” situation alone, as its competitor Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the “Champions League” occupies the tenth place in the “Premier League” table, with no hope of catching up with the European seats. Rather, it exited all cup competitions and lost 9 League matches, including twice against Southampton, bottom of the standings, and the situation of the “giants” of the city of Milan does not seem much better in Italy, as Milan and Inter have completely moved away from the settled competition in the “Calcio” in favor of Napoli, and both face “difficult stations” in order to maintain their presence. Inside the “Gold Square” in “Serie A”, the “Snakes” lost 9 matches to 7 to the “Devils”, but they continue their continental adventure in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It is true that Bayern Munich is still at the heart of local competition in Germany with its strong European presence, especially after overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and beating it twice back and forth, but the “Bavarian image” in the “Bundesliga” is no longer as frightening as it was before, as it lost 3 matches. He tied 7 times to fall back to the league title behind Dortmund by one point, and some of them are waiting for the Bavarian to fall at any moment during the remainder of the current season, because he does not appear with a stable and strong performance all the time!

It is strange that the same situation appeared in the “Europa League”, where Juventus managed to reach the round of 8 despite its great domestic decline this season, as it ranks seventh in the “Calcio” away from the qualifying centers for the continental championships next season.

Away from the “points deducted”, the “old lady” lost 5 matches and tied in the same and did not appear well throughout most of the season in Italy, which applies to some extent to his compatriot Rome as well as his rival Sporting Lisbon in the European League, both of which are quite far from local competition.

Although Seville qualified for the quarter-finals of the “Europa League”, it is far from the “relegation triangle” in the “La Liga” by only two points, in one of its worst seasons ever in the local championship in Spain during the last 5 seasons, and the situation may not seem bad to this point. The degree for Manchester United in England, however, his sudden defeats in the “Premier League” are still repeated until now, the last of which was the “seven” of Liverpool and before that the “six” of Manchester City and the “quad” of Brentford, to move away from the competition for the league title while still continuing to win. «Europa League» and the FA Cup after winning the League Cup.

#elders #Europe. #continental #lions #local #ostriches