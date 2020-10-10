In the days when the elderly in nursing homes with covid-19 were rejected by public hospitals, their colleagues with private insurance enjoyed a safe conduct to be treated in a hospital bed in Madrid. The Community imposed its admission triage only in the public hospital network, giving an escape route to those who have the capacity to pay for private healthcare.

Operators of the private network and their clients confirm to EL PAÍS that thanks to that coverage they were able to circumvent the exclusion designed by the Community of Madrid during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, between mid-March and mid-April.

To avoid the collapse of its public hospitals, the Ministry of Health developed protocols that excluded elderly people from residences who were in the terminal phase and with dependencies such as moving in a wheelchair. Those documents assigned to the 475 centers in Madrid a geriatrician of reference in a public hospital in their area, to decide by phone whether it was possible to refer patients. But this triage was not imposed on the extensive network of more than 40 private clinics and hospitals in Madrid, despite the fact that the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, had a unique command on public and private health since March 12.

“We had five or six cases of residents who came from residences in stressed areas,” says Miguel Ortegón, manager of the Santa Elena Clinic and president of Hospitals Católicos de Madrid.

Asisa, an insurer that manages the Moncloa Hospital, with 235 beds, says that the Ministry of Health never told them that they had to select the elderly according to the criteria of the exclusion protocol. “Fortunately, at no time did we have to deny an entry,” says a spokeswoman. Nor was any client of Sanitas, with three hospitals in Madrid, or QuirónSalud, with seven centers of its own, rejected, according to their spokesmen.

The daughter of a resident in a center of Madrid capital says that she herself called Sanitas to come and pick up her mother, a person with a great dependency who had not passed the court of public Health. It was April 3, one of the most critical days of the health crisis in the region. She says that an ambulance picked her up one hour on the clock. It was fortunate that there were no others in that nursing home, according to this relative who begs anonymity because she does not want to expose herself to public attention. He was admitted with bilateral pneumonia and spent a month in the hospital. He believes his mother would have died had it not been for that private coverage. This is what the workers of that center have told him. “I have it very clear. I imagine that a lot of people who haven’t had my chance have lost their lives ”.

When a patient became seriously ill, nursing home employees had to call the geriatrician liaison at the reference public hospital to assess the transfer according to their symptoms, the saturation of the emergency room and the criteria of the protocol. If the patient had private coverage, the caregivers simply called their insurance to request an ambulance.

The patients of the public Health System depended on the evaluation of a network of 22 liaison geriatricians created by the Community of Madrid during the pandemic. They were in October 12, Alcorcón, Clínico San Carlos, Red Cross, El Escorial, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Gregorio Marañón, Infanta Cristina, Infanta Elena, Infanta Sofía, Fundación Jiménez Díaz (private with public concert), La Paz, La Princess, Móstoles, Prince of Asturias, Puerta de Hierro, Ramón y Cajal, Rey Juan Carlos, Severo Ochoa, Sureste and Villalba.

Health without surnames?

During the approximate period of hospital refusals, from March 8 to April 17, they lost their lives in the Madrid residences 5,272 people with diagnosed covid-19 or symptoms. This represents about 90% of all 5,975 deceased from the disease in those centers until this Tuesday. Around 300 families of the deceased have already joined various collective complaints against the regional government and residences.

There are no official data on the number of elderly people in nursing homes who were cared for by the private hospital network during the critical period, but there are figures available that are an indication that those with higher incomes more easily circumvented triage. According to data from the Community on March 25, only 20% of the 102 deaths during the pandemic (21 people) who lived in the 25 public residences of the regional government did so in a hospital. Meanwhile, 36% of the 301 dead who resided in private nursing homes (108 people) had been hospitalized.

This difference in treatment between private and public hospitals calls into question whether during the pandemic a “health without surnames”, as some have called it, functioned completely. Private healthcare, with 6,068 beds in Madrid, has made a great effort. On April 14 he had admitted more than 1,250 patients referred from the public hospital network, according to data provided by the counselor Escudero. But the intervention of Health did not consist of imposing a contribution to the companies, but it was the private hospitals themselves who proposed their quota of available beds to the council on a daily basis.

The group that coordinated the transfers from the public to the private network was made up of 12 people, two of them representatives of the private one, who held a daily morning videoconference, according to the president of Hospitals Católicos de Madrid. Private hospitals gave their share of available beds, always making sure that there was space available for private insurance clients. Sanitas had its occupancy rates around 95% on the worst days. Hospitals in the Catholic network such as the Santa Elena Clinic, which added about 20 beds to its 76 usual ones, were almost at the limit. Sometimes Sanidad sent buses loaded with sick patients at dawn.

“They called us from the public and we told them that we could give them 3, 4, 5, 7 beds, but you always had to reserve space for the patient who arrived with insurance,” says Ortegón.

Do you know cases of discrimination or irregularities in a residence in the Community of Madrid? Contact the reporters of the Madrid section [email protected] or [email protected] or send them a message on Twitter to @FernandoPeinado or @jdquesada

