The elderly The Regional State Administrative Agency found serious deficiencies in Attendo’s nursing home in Raseborg

Southern Finland the regional government agency has ordered the care service company Attendo to add staff to Villa Pentby’s elderly service unit in Raseborg.

The City of Raseborg closely monitored the Villa Pentby unit on the basis of reports of malpractice in the autumn of 2020, and found shortcomings in, among other things, the implementation of medical and convalescent care, nutrition and daily customer registration.

The unit did not provide any activities for the elderly.

Both the City of Raseborg and the Regional Government Agency consider the observed shortcomings to be serious.

Regional state Administrative Agency made an unannounced inspection visit to Villa Pentby in December 2020, which revealed, among other things, that despite the city ‘s comments, customers were still being cared for in bed, food quality had not improved, stimulus was not available and staff were understaffed.

There was considerable variation in the number of staff, and there were fewer caregivers on site, especially on weekends than on weekdays.

Based on the reports, the Regional State Administrative Agency suspects that Customer Safety and the quality of service are in a weak state at Villa Pentyby.

According to the law that came into force at the beginning of the year, the size of the staff assigned to direct customer work must be at least 0.55 employees per customer. All customers have the right to receive the services they need on any day of the week and at any time of the day.

Attendon a number of serious shortcomings have been identified in care units for the elderly in recent years.

Social and Health Licensing and Supervision Agency Valvira ordered in February last year, Attendo to rectify shortcomings in, among other things, staffing in all its elderly care units.

In February 2019 authorities closed Due to several deaths at the Attendo Pelimanni nursing home in the area. In July of the same year, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland imposed a penalty payment Attendo’s nursing home for the Duchess in Kangasala.

Attendon regional director Simo Saarasen according to the requirements of the regional government agency are “very strict”. However, Attendo will take the required action at Villa Pentby.

Saaranen commented on the matter by e-mail. According to him, Attendo has provided the supervisory authority with detailed information regarding the care needs of the residents. Based on this information, the sizing has been and is currently 0.60, he writes.