Elisabeth Mbise’s room has a bed with its respective mosquito net, a little more than a dozen cubes that are scattered on the floor, some cooking utensils and a rope that passes through the air from end to end and from which the whole thing hangs. his clothes. In reality, that single room is also his home and those things, his only belongings. Elisabeth, a 74-year-old Maru woman, lives in Kisambare, about 20 kilometers from Arusha, in northern Tanzania. “I see that, now, things are more expensive and that people have less money. But, for me, very little has changed. I still have nothing, ”he laments.

As she speaks, Elisabeth boils water on a small charcoal stove in her room. “There are days when I don’t eat anything, I just drink tea,” he says. Because, to live, Elisabeth depends on her neighbors, on the money they give her to sweep a small common landing, or to divide and sell in smaller quantities the vegetables or sacks of coal that a friend has given her before, or from the same charity. . And the covid-19 has complicated everything despite the fact that, officially, Tanzania has not reported any positive case since last May. Although the former president of the country, John Magufuli, recently deceased, acknowledged in late February, just weeks before he died, that the nation had a growing problem with a respiratory disease and recommended that the population wear masks and respect health protocols.

Poverty is not a new concept in Tanzania or something that the new global pandemic has brought with it. The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) already stated before the virus outbreak that 49% of the country’s population lives on less than two dollars a day, with great differences, in addition, between men and women. While they earn on average slightly less than 2,500 gross euros a year, they barely reach 1,900. But it is undeniable that the consequences derived from covid-19 can help to enlarge it. Not in vain, and although the country was among the top 10 economies that grew the most in the world in 2020, with a positive balance of 1.9%, it fell by five percentage points compared to the 2019 figure. And, if this increase was uneven then and did not reach the most vulnerable sectors, now it is much more if possible and it is precisely the poor people who suffer the most.

Elisabeth explains that she also has a disability. A malaria cured with a home remedy in the late 1990s left his left leg badly damaged, an injury that has worsened over time. Now, with her foot practically deformed, she must walk supported by a cube, which she drags along the ground to slide her body with it. “I don’t have a family either. My sister kicked me out of the house because she said that I was like garbage, that I had nothing. Now I live here, alone, and I have to pay rent for 15,000 shillings a month (5.35 euros). I hardly ever have enough. A neighbor helps me pay for it sometimes. When he can ”, he ends.

Live on 20 cents a day

Sisters Asha and Mariam Solemani cannot tell their age. They go so far as to affirm that Asha is the older of the two and that Mariam had two children who have already died and five grandchildren. “Two of us live with us, but right now they are at school,” says the second. Asha and Mariam live in a humble wooden home also in Kisambare. They were pulling until two events whose consequences persist make his life today more complicated than ever. First, the pandemic, which has made prices more expensive and has caused the possibilities of work in the field, traditional employment for them, to have been drastically reduced. Second, a fall that Asha suffered last year and that, today, practically does not allow her to move. She remembers it and sums it up like this: “I got on a chair and collapsed. I was unable to move for a few months and now I can only go from the door of my house to the kitchen – a small shed that adjoins the house. To go to the market I would need a car. So not even that ”.

Asha, Mariam and Saidi Solemani, brothers, in front of the house they live in Kisambare. They live with two of Mariam’s grandchildren and there are days when they have to survive on less than 20 cents a day. Jose Ignacio Martinez Rodriguez

When Asha was in the worst of her convalescence she was visited by Saidi, the younger brother of the family, and found Asha so ill and Mariam so tired from the care and having to take care of everything alone that she decided to stay for a hand. Now the three of them live with Mariam’s two grandchildren. And the difficulties are visible in every corner of the house. Yes a World Bank document stated that, at the beginning of the 21st century, an average rural family in Tanzania had to subsist on just 32 euro cents a day; households like this threaten to leave that statistic as appealing or desirable, as a challenge to be achieved. Mariam speaks: “I can no longer use oil for cooking because I don’t have the means to pay for it. Now we use water. We can spend about 500 shillings (18 euro cents) a day and with that we can do little. Yes, a little…”.

Only 150,000 Tanzanians, less than 0.3% of the country’s total population, have passed the 80-year-old barrier

The truth is that Kisambare is not eminently rural, but rather an area straddling the small and scattered towns and large Tanzanian metropolises. For the elderly who live there, this complicates everything. Elena Ramos, project coordinator at Rafiki Projects for Development, A cooperation NGO with a presence in Kisambare that develops programs to help these people, explains it like this: “For better or for worse, the people who live in the villages depend on their own harvest and on their family nucleus, which takes care of take care of their elders. Furthermore, older people do not tend to stay in urban areas; they return to their villages when they are no longer old enough to continue working. But in semi-rural places like this, which depend on how the economy goes in nearby cities, the elderly are completely forgotten. The help of neighbors is needed and, in times of crisis, such as the one caused by the pandemic, the first thing that is cut are those expenses ”.

The difficulty of leading a decent life

Habiba Saidi, with white hair, few teeth, difficult gait, is part of the almost 0.3% of the Tanzanian population (just over 150,000 people, two-thirds women) who is over 80 years old. Like so many and so many others in the country, she dedicated her life to working the fields until her bones said enough. And, also like so many others, that was the precise moment when any money stopped coming in. Not in vain, the NGO Helpage International estimates that only 4% of older people in Tanzania receive a pension. In the same way, the organization affirms that this sector of the population has many difficulties to be treated in public health centers and that the medicines they need tend to run out quickly.

Elisabeth Mbise was left with a disability when she tried to cure malaria with home remedies. Today her family has disowned her and depends on the charity of the neighbors. “There are days when I only drink tea,” he says. Jose Ignacio Martinez Rodriguez

Habiba also lives in Kisambare. He lives in a small shed within a small community of neighbors. Inside her cabin, about three square meters, you can only see some kitchen utensils and a mattress pecked by three roosters, who share a home with her. Because of the animals, the room smells of excrement and both the floor and the woman’s clothes, also those she is wearing, look stained with dung. “Chickens started living with me a few years ago because I was afraid they would steal them from me. And now I no longer want to kill or sell them. They will continue with me because I like them and they wake me up in the morning, ”he says. And, asked about her state of health, she adds: “I can’t see through one eye. On the other hand, if there are clouds in the sky, neither. My back hurts a lot ”. But he celebrates that, when he has it, he is still capable of cooking ugali, a kind of porridge made with corn flour that is very common in the country.

Habiba says that her family does not know if she is alive or dead. That a son passed through town a short time ago and didn’t even bother to go see her. And that, to feed himself, he depends on what the neighbors and the parishioners of a nearby church give him, who bring him food on some Sundays. She only interrupts the conversation to get up from the wooden stool she is sitting on and move where the sun does not hit so hard. “At first I was paying rent, but I can’t anymore,” he says. And when she is done speaking, she teases a couple of Swahili jokes on a friend, another older woman sitting near her, who laughs after hearing her. Then Habiba stands up and walks his steps to the shed where his pecked mattress, the stale smell of dirt and his three inseparable roosters await him.

163 million elderly by 2050 The World Health Organization estimates that, by 2050, the sub-Saharan population over 65 will reach 163 million people, an increase of more than 100 million compared to 43 in 2010. Advances in health and improvements in living conditions, such as greater access to adequate food, help explain this significant increase. However, this rise in the elderly can mean an increase in poverty and diseases if it does not entail the adoption of social measures and adequate medical care that is spread throughout all the countries of the continent.

