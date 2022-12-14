The elderly | Some of the elderly have to wait more than a week for urgent housing services

Half of the municipalities or municipal associations that responded to THL’s survey organize emergency housing services for the elderly within the statutory deadline.

Customers receive urgent services for the elderly within the statutory deadline in the worst welfare regions of Eastern Uusimaa, Southern Ostrobothnia and Pirkanmaa. This is clear from the Health and Welfare Institute’s (THL) State of the Elderly Services survey.

In Eastern Uusimaa, only about a third of the customers received urgent round-the-clock housing and institutional services within the statutory time, i.e. the same or the next day.

In South Ostrobothnia the share was about two-fifths and in Pirkanmaa three-fifths of customers, i.e. people over 75 years old.

Based on the survey, the most urgent housing services for the elderly are realized in Kainuu, Kanta-Hämee and Central Ostrobothnia. In these areas, all customers were reported to have received their service within the time prescribed by law.

The answers to the survey were collected in September from around 150 municipalities, municipal associations or cooperation areas. The survey was answered by a representative or a working group of the entity responsible for organizing the services.

Based on the answers, estimates were also calculated according to the new welfare areas starting next year.

In the survey the respondents, i.e. the organizers of the services, estimate themselves how much of the residents over 75 years of age receive their urgent housing services within the deadline in their municipality or in the area of ​​their municipal association.

In the survey, about a fifth of municipalities or municipal associations reported that at least some of the area’s customers have to wait more than a week for their urgent housing services.

About a third of the 75-year-old residents of these areas had waiting times of more than a week.

A good quarter of the municipalities, on the other hand, said that all customers in their area will receive their services within a week at the latest. In these municipalities, about a fifth of the population over 75 had waiting times of no more than a week.

Half of the municipalities or associations of municipalities answered that all customers in the area receive their urgent housing services within the deadline, i.e. the same or the next day.

