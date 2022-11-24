She was alone in the house and no one could help her

Social networks are in mourning for the disappearance of an elderly lady who, together with her nephew, had conquered everyone with videos made on Instagram and other social networks. Grandmother Giovanna Malfatti Before falls into the fireplace turned on and then, unfortunately, dies. At home with her in Cascina, in the province of Pisa, at that moment there was nobody.

There 91 year old granny he was a star on social media with more than 100,000 followers and a great following between Instagram, Facebook, TikTok. The nephew took care of her social profiles and made many funny videos, even in the house in Cascina, in the province of Pisa, in Tuscany.

The old woman passed away in a truly horrific way. The woman was in the house alone, when she suddenly fell into her home’s fireplace, which she had lit to warm up a little in the evening. In the late afternoon on Wednesday at Navacchioa hamlet of Cascina, in her house in via Visignano there was no one with her.

Some relatives, returning home in the evening, found the woman engulfed in flames and immediately raised the alarm. In a short time, the fire fighters and the 118 health workers. Unfortunately, however, there was nothing that could be done for the woman. When the rescuers arrived, they could not help but ascertain his death.

The Carabinieri arrived shortly after to clarify the exact dynamics of what happened, to reconstruct the facts, even if, in all probability, it was a domestic accident that caused the death of the poor 91-year-old woman.

The investigators must understand whether the woman accidentally fell into the lit fireplace or if by chance she had a sudden illness, which knocked her unconscious and made her fall into the lit fireplace.

Unfortunately at that moment the 91-year-old woman was alone in the house and no one noticed in time what was happening.