The elderly Nurse Linda Hackman sits in a deserted open-plan office and blinks at the camera – This is what the future cares like

The elderly have been cared for virtually in Helsinki for ten years. There will still be wonderers from the world copying the idea.

“You have it is a powerless day to come ”, Linda Hackman says headset to his nineties customer.

Next to an almost empty office, blood sugar is measured over a video connection, a break is done in the morning and we are reminded of what day it was today.

Friday! Have there been pains and bumps, remembered to eat?

Elsewhere, this is the future of care for the elderly, everyday life here in Helsinki’s Vallila.

The caretakers of the Helsinki Service Center are in remote contact with about a thousand, mostly elderly, Helsinki residents. They call the tablet at the elderly home at the agreed time.

Here the camera also toured Susanna Helken awarded in the document Relentless going – songs of nursing.

The crisis in the care sector has only deepened since the documentary was filmed, but here the mood is different. Hackman uses the word lustful, and that’s what he’s talking about.

Linda Hackman is in the office with only a few colleagues because remote home care is provided remotely from the nurses ’own homes during a pandemic.

Today A couple of long-distance visits handled by Hackman are there to make sure elderly clients have taken their medication and that they are all right.

It only takes a few minutes to review. When measuring blood sugar or watching a meal, you can be on video for a long time.

Even with quick check calls, Hackman talks about these: the weather, the outdoors with his daughter, and the radio shows.

The nurse wears her own dress and not a work outfit. At the beginning of the remote visit, she says she is Linda, not the nurse Hackman. He speaks at a calm pace and recalls that there is no hurry.

“You can’t be officially just a caregiver, you have to talk like a person to a person.”

Hackman says he’s genuinely interested in the news, especially if a familiar customer hits the line.

“If you had listened during the morning rush hour, there would have been long-distance visits for couples, for example. After one sixty or seventy years, it is a pleasure to listen to each other’s words. ”

office is almost empty because remote care is now performed remotely from the caregiver’s home or alone in a separate room. Hackmank also stands between padded screens only at the request of the supplier.

It is important for caregivers to show their faces these days. If there were people in the open office as dense as normal, even on long-distance visits, there should be a mask away because of co-workers.

“During the Korona era, there have been seniors who for two years have not seen people without a mask other than through the screen,” Hackman says.

Now only Finnish can be heard in the office, but many other languages ​​are already spoken during long-distance visits. At another moment, one could even hear Russia or Somalia or a farce.

With telecare has approximately 1,200 visits per day in Helsinki. The business center Palvelukeskus Helsinki, which is owned by the city, provides remote care for social and health services.

Most of those treated are elderly. For anyone, remote visits are not the only service. Everyone has some contact with face-to-face home care, some infrequently and others several times a day.

In addition, there may be other services that support living at home, such as a vending machine, a catering service, or a locator on your wrist.

Many are mentally ill but still able to function.

With complex medication, a person of working age may sometimes need support as well. Families of sick children have also rarely been remotely treated.

Most virtual visits are handled between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. If necessary, a night can be arranged. The same unit responds to security strap alarms around the clock.

For the elderly everything is made technically simple. When Hackman calls the tablet, you don’t have to touch anything to answer him, but the connection opens automatically. You can play the other way around with one touch.

Often the distance walk starts with a rumor. The old man does something else or doesn’t immediately remember what it was all about.

“Sometimes there’s a shout out whether I’m behind the kitchen door or why I can’t be seen even when my voice is heard. It should be reminded that I am here on the device, ”Hackman describes.

If the tablet or phone can’t be reached, someone on the security phone team, for example, will leave.

When a customer doesn’t answer their tablet right away, Linda Hackman calls her phone. Turns out it was just that the customer didn’t immediately hear Hackman’s voice from another room.

A picture connection is better than just speech because an experienced caregiver can see the small signs of well-being. Before, a brisk person may suddenly feel depressed, move harder than usual, or lose weight.

“Even if you have a summer cap and a thin jacket on it in the harsh frost, you should at least make sure that you are not going out. In the heat, we remind everyone to drink. It saves you from unnecessary emergency trips and suffering. ”

About eating and it is important to be reminded of drinking because the feeling of thirst and hunger can fade as the memory disorder progresses.

It is enough to remind someone. Together with the other, fill out an order for a shopping service or be advised to take a ready-made portion from the fridge, be reminded of how the micro works, and see if the customer actually starts eating. Sometimes we take part in a joint lunch for the elderly, where one might compare the taste of meatballs but just as well talk about world politics.

A remote caregiver doesn’t spend time traveling to a nursing home, but Hackman says it’s more than just saving time.

“It’s about performance. It would be much simpler just to go there and heat up that food. But man is rapidly becoming an institution, so soon he would no longer be able to do it independently. ”

Part of it is also about sovereignty and privacy. Some clients gradually become very familiar with caregivers, but typically the elderly have to get used to the often changing caregivers. Some people prefer long-distance visits to new people who are constantly changing their homes.

Sometimes the need for remote access may be purely medical. In Parkinson’s disease, for example, taking medication is a minute-wise chore.

Then there are those for whom the reason for the need for support is loneliness, which is reflected in contacts with health care.

“In any person, a bad mind can feel like a pain in the knee. Yes we have treatment plans recorded quite simply that you listen to. Which of us wouldn’t miss a listener, ”Hackman says.

Then, when the ability to survive fairly independently no longer exists, one should get into more robust care.

Service center service manager of the care unit Taina Nevalainen sees long-distance visits also as one small solution to the labor shortage in the care sector.

Not because telecare could not make a face-to-face visit necessary, but because the job is suitable for caregivers who have some physical limitations, even in terms of lifting a client.

Service Manager Taina Nevalainen in a room that introduces new technology that makes living at home easier.

All nurses are health care professionals: long-distance visits are mostly community nurses, but there are always nurses on the security phone team as well. Everyone has medical licenses and first aid skills in order.

Technology must not be feared in this work.

“You have to be interested in developing things. So both about trying to do it in a new way and about giving up something if things don’t work out, ”says Nevalainen.

Remote visits are no longer an experiment. They have been made in Helsinki for almost ten years.

But the idea is spreading to the world as an experiment. Elsewhere in Europe and Asia, people often get curious about how Helsinki works.

