Genoa – The elderly man who disappeared from Friday on the heights of Torriglia was found dead. The body of Felice Sansone, 89 years old, it was lying on the bed of the Trebbia and was noticed by a passer-by. The firefighters, mountain rescue and civil protection volunteers were activated for the research.

The elder suffered from senile dementia. That day he had gone out in the car which had been found at the edge of a path. In all likelihood, the man started wandering and could then have fallen off a cliff.