The elderly “It feels like people aren’t really sociable” – The Korona era has exacerbated the loneliness of the elderly living in the care home

Loneliness and being inside are intertwined in elderly services. None of the elderly people interviewed considered the service house their home as home, the dissertation study found.

“Not for this really not used to it yet, ”he says Kaisa Snellman, 79, from his room in the service house.

It’s not a reproach to a service house, but a sense that everything is so different from what it was in the past.

The illness “knocked out” Snellman a good couple of years ago, and he could no longer live alone at his home on the outskirts of Suonenjoki in Northern Savonia. Had to move to a downtown service house.

“I lived alone for 15 years. It was a good time, I had a car I could drive. Today I move the rollator and stick with my help. ”

Snellman has his own furniture in his room, but the other residents of the service house have stayed away.

Lonely Snellman feels at times. “However, not badly, I have close family and friends from a former life. You can also see people in the dining room and have to freeze to hold challenges. ”

“Like rubbing in the slag” and “decay” described the elderly living in service homes described their experience of loneliness Anu Jansson in a dissertation that was examined at the Medical Faculty of the University of Helsinki in the autumn.

None of the lonely seniors interviewed by Jansson considered their service home their home. Expressions were used in the harsh descriptions prison, booth or stock.

While doing the research, Jansson spent a lot of time in the service areas of the Helsinki metropolitan area and interviewed their residents. He closely followed with 13 service residences of elderly people living in the everyday life of six months in 2017.

“The interviewees were lonely and it probably colored their observations. They looked at their environment and other people more negatively than if they had not been lonely, ”says Jansson.

Kaisa Snellman’s service house is not staffed at night. A security phone brings security.­

In service houses 36% of older people living in the home and 20-40% of home care clients suffer from loneliness, at least occasionally, according to research.

During the corona period, the loneliness experienced by the elderly has increased in both care units and home care. This was reflected in the Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) recent, Customer Satisfaction Services for Elderly Services in a survey. More than one in three had experienced loneliness, according to the survey, while one in five had previously felt lonely.

According to the survey, outdoor activities had not increased during the Korona period, although outdoor activities had been recommended after the cancellation of group activities. More than half of the residents in round-the-clock care and home care were not allowed to go outside enough and a fifth were not able to go outside at all.

Kaisa Snellman does not have her own balcony in her service house studio. Nature is close behind the window.­

Jansson the elderly interviewed felt that loneliness was alleviated when they were allowed to go out. Getting out and into nature meant getting out of loneliness.

If you can get out, then you are not lonely anymore.

“It takes resources to take people with disabilities out. Human resources have not increased, ”says the professor of general medicine Kaisu Pitkälä From the University of Helsinki.

THL’s survey showed that outdoor opportunities were not better in high-staff units either. Pitkälä reminds that those who live in them have the most functional deficits.

The number of staff in the 24-hour care units should increase by 2023, when the size needs to be increased to 0.7 employees per client. The goal is currently being achieved in about one-fifth of the operating units.

According to a long assessment, reaching the goal is challenging.

“Where do employees get? Nursing needs to become more attractive to young people, and we also need work-based immigration. After all, the number of older people will increase enormously in 10 to 20 years, ”he says.

Elderly work Jansson’s dissertation research, which works at the Confederation, experienced emotional moments, as an excerpt from the field diary describes:

When the interviewee was asked about loneliness, tears came to his eyes. At the same time, the interviewer also became sensitive. After a quiet moment, the interviewee began to tell about his loneliness slowly and emotionally, word for word.

“A number of different, unfamiliar people enter the service house who may not be in control of their own lives, so of course it affects the feeling of loneliness,” says Jansson.

He found that in service houses, relationships with relatives and friends living outside the house have thinned and no proper contact has been established with other residents and staff in the house.

When the study organized group activities for the residents, it became clear that those living in the same corridor had never seen each other. Peer support was “physically close but mentally distant”.

“It was really confusing,” Jansson admits. “If the condition is poor and you can’t get out of the apartment, how would you see those living next door.”

Let’s be pretty much alone in the room before someone comes and does something, and hurries away again. Yes, there is loneliness in it.

In the elderly there were strong, even sore hopes for loneliness to be alleviated. Many of them were also easy to implement.

One hoped to get into the mall to sit in the hustle and bustle of people, the other’s heavy wish was to get to the balcony of his apartment when spring came. There, looking down the street, he felt like he was with others.

Someone once again hoped to fall in love, even though he knew it wasn’t realistic. Someone again wanted to get home to their old memories.

Often loneliness was linked to a specific time of day, week, or year. The evenings, weekends and winter time were the worst.

Just Saturday and Sunday are those nasty days. I think yes to others there will be villagers, for me no.

Almost all service houses organize some group activities. In Jansson’s opinion, however, it is not enough and it is not always goal-oriented.

“It’s unfortunately seen as extra.”

In Jansson’s opinion, the groups should be customer- and resource-oriented. “It’s even more that the instructors are pulling the group like a stone’s throw. They determine what is done. Group members are not allowed to do it themselves, ”he says.

“The peer group I put together in my study had very poor people, but still, with a little help, they were able to work on their own without instructors and even go out.”

Kaisa Snellman from Suonenjoki lives in a service house. Neighbors in the same corridor have remained distant.­

In the service house resident Kaisa Snellman is happy to participate in groups, but in her experience, only a fraction of the house’s occupants always come to the scene. During the corona period, even these small gatherings have been stopped.

“The residents are in their rooms and can’t go bothering them. It feels like people aren’t really sociable, ”Snellman says.

Kaisu Pitkälä has seen the development of elderly care up close for decades. He estimates that group activities and home ownership have increased significantly.

“Activities should be goal-oriented and effective, as loneliness is a big risk factor. During the corona, the condition and cognition of the elderly have deteriorated, and they need more help in the future, ”Pitkälä reminds.

Deputy Chief Physician of Helsinki Home Care Ulla Aalto has noticed in his practical work how big a need people have to get out.

“Fragile, elderly and multi-ill people are dependent on others for outdoor activities. Relatives are a huge resource in getting out, but this help has diminished during the Corona period due to restrictions. I am also concerned about the well-being of caregivers in home care. “

That, too, is a reality that you can’t just go out with just about everyone. In Jansson’s opinion, nature can then also be brought inside, for example virtually or with the help of pictures, plants and animals.

“If a person’s heavy desire is to get to the balcony, it doesn’t require much,” he emphasizes.

On the move an extensive EU project is also underway to explore how nature-based activities can reduce the loneliness of older people.

Kaisa Snellman had spent her entire life in the countryside before moving to a service house – caring for cattle and berrying.

“Now I go to the yard with the rollator and sit in it. I look like a cow summer. In summer, the wheels run better. ”

The quotes used in the story are quotes from those interviewed in the study.