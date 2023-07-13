Dina Mahmoud (Beirut, London)

If many young people in Lebanon have resorted to the option of emigration, since the severity of its political, economic and living crisis intensified in late 2019, then this path may not seem legitimate enough for other societal segments in the country, especially those who are now in their sixth or seventh decade. of age.

This problem is exacerbated in light of the steady increase in the number of people belonging to this segment, whose data indicates that the rate of increase in their number in Lebanese society, compared to other age groups, is currently greater than that of other countries in the region, which reinforces the validity of expectations, which indicate Noting that the Lebanese elderly will become more numerous than children there, by 2040.

In light of this situation, international experts warn that the economic collapse that has hit Lebanon for more than three years affects more the elderly in this country, especially those over the age of 65, due to the almost complete erosion of the retirement system, The lack of adequate social safety nets for this age group, in addition to the high levels of poverty recorded among them.

The increasing costs of obtaining basic materials and commodities, especially food, medicine and fuel, exacerbate the living difficulties faced by the elderly in Lebanon, especially those whose incomes are low or almost non-existent, and who, at the same time, are unable to migrate or re-enter the labor market. .

In a country where nearly 80 percent of its population has become below the poverty line, following the loss of the lira nearly 98 percent of its value, and the inflation rate rising to at least 269 percent over the past few years, experts warn that the National Strategy for the Elderly, which was launched in The country in the summer of 2021 may not be sufficient to support this group, or to enable it to deal efficiently with the current challenges.

In statements reported by the website of the “Help Age International” organization concerned with improving the standard of living of the elderly around the world, they pointed to the limited resources currently available to the Lebanese authorities, especially the Ministries of Health and Social Affairs, to provide support to this segment of society.

This coincides with a continuous vacuum in the executive authority in Beirut, which prevents carrying out the necessary economic reforms to improve the conditions of the elderly and other groups of Lebanese society, which has led to about 80 percent of the elderly relying on their families to receive the necessary financial support for them, or They have accumulated savings over the years, and recently lost much of their value, following the collapse of the lira against the US dollar. Experts stressed the need for any Lebanese government plans aimed at supporting the elderly to be accompanied by practical measures whereby a helping hand is actually extended to these people, who currently make up between 11 percent and 15 percent of the Lebanese population, and it is expected that their percentage will reach approximately 23 percent. At least percent of them, by 2050, about a quarter of a century from now. Observers of Lebanese affairs indicate that this group has found itself, since the current crisis aggravated, suffering from increasing marginalization, especially with the collapse of the health services sector in the country, and the inability of the National Social Security Fund in Lebanon to bear the costs of medical care for many subscribers. It is an elderly person, after he was on the verge of bankruptcy. This dire situation is reinforced by the demands of local and international organizations to create what is known as an “old-age pension”, which is not based on contributions and guarantees a minimum income for the elderly, especially since the average life expectancy in Lebanon, according to current indicators, reaches 78 years for men and 82 years for women.