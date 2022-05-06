The autopsies revealed that the father died of illness, while the mother and the child were ill from starvation. The tragedy of the Catullo family

A story, which took place in September last year, which shocked an entire community and which now, thanks to the details that have emerged in recent days, does nothing but increase the aura of sadness. That of Canullo familyfrom Macerata, is the umpteenth story of loneliness with the most tragic of epilogues.

It all started in September last year, in fact. A woman from Milanworried about not being able to get in touch with her anymore sisterwho instead lived in Macerata, warned the competent authorities.

The latter reached the villa of Borgo Santa Croce and, forcing the entrance to enter, they found a shocking scene before their eyes. Maria Angela Morettiher husband Eros Canullo and their son Alexander, were all three dead and their bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The first tests had decreed that the death of all three family members had occurred for about two monthstherefore between the end of June and the beginning of July of 2021.

How the Canullo family died

The investigations, however, went ahead and brought to light what were the causes of the three deaths.

Eros, an 80-year-old retiree, was found in the bathroom. Investigators and coroners ruled that his death had come for one sickness which killed him practically on the spot.

Since that time, one has begun slow and painful agony for the other two members of the Canullo family.

Maria Angela, who was 77 years old, had had a stroke a few years earlier that had forced her to entice you.

The same fate it was the turn of the son Alessandrowho was 54 at the time of his death and who, at a young age, had been involved in a serious car accident that had made him severely disabled.

At the time of the father’s death, a mother and child is the only source of daily support has disappeared. And as the autopsy tests carried out in the past weeks confirmed, they died slowly and painfully in the following days.

The man, in fact, was the only one who took care of the two infirm at home and the whole family, in previous years, had dismissed all knowledge living your life in a kind of bubble.