The elderly | “Community living” presented as a panacea for an aging population is the wild west

The primary idea of ​​communal living is to implement care services for the elderly in a cost-effective manner, says the Commissioner for the Elderly.

“It is a difficult problem. I should honestly say that.”

This was seen by the ombudsman for the elderly Päivi Topo comments on the current situation, where Finland is aging and there is not enough help for everyone.

There are more and more elderly people who need round-the-clock care, and there are too few care places. There are not enough workers for home care. According to Topo, ingenuity is required to resolve the situation.

One the solution is a communal living model. According to the law, in shared housing, everyone must have their own apartment. In addition, there must be social activities on offer.

In community housing, nursing staff are usually not present at night. Caregivers do not have to be constantly present even during the day.

Communal housing with lighter resources has been thought of as a solution to the problems of care for the elderly, but no one seems to really know what it means exactly.

Earlier this week HS told about the nineties Irja from Harju, who lives in the communal Paavolatalo in North Ostrobothnia. Harju hardly leaves his apartment, because there are few social activities and he does not move well.

“Without anything else, it should be more precisely defined what type of thing is in question, what community spirit is at a minimum, what kind of apartments must be and how to get out of the apartment – to the common spaces or all the way out,” Topo lists.

Topon in my opinion, the main idea of ​​communal living is not that the housing units offer social activities to the residents.

“Community is more of a possibility that opens up from communal living,” he says.

Topo thinks of communal housing specifically as a cost-saving measure.

“How can the services brought home be produced cost-effectively? We have a severe labor shortage and it's clear that the parties who are responsible for ensuring that people receive services have to think about what we can come up with between round-the-clock care and home care,” he says.

For example, there is no personnel dimensioning for communal housing units.

“There is a lot of freedom to plan and implement activities. For the residents, it can mean that it is not so clear what all they can get.”

According to Topo, the legislation on shared housing should be specified across the board. He is concerned that people who need more help than what is available in the unit will move into community housing units and live in them.

However, he does not consider the idea of ​​communal living to be bad in itself.

“There are certainly people in Finland who can benefit from community living,” says Topo.

Units sometimes there are differences in how much time and opportunities are invested in community building. The organized program varies.

Day activities are organized for the residents of Paavolatalo once a week, HS told this week. Due to mobility difficulties, the elderly do not participate much in activities. Once a month, the congregation's devotional is held in the house, and the peace association's devotional is held every other month.

However, there are differences in the service units. At the Leppävaara senior center in Espoo, for example, bingo, clubs and gym sessions are organized for the residents, HS told at the end of 2023. In addition, the residents have the opportunity to enter the nail salon, which is run by an instructor.

Stump states that a person who is thinking about moving to a communal housing unit must be able to tell what the social side of communal housing entails.

“It's clear that if it's called communal living, then a person has to get to other people. And yes, it must happen more than once every two weeks.”

Stump also ponders whose task it will be to organize the activities in the community housing units. According to him, more responsibility could also be given to organizations and churches.

“After all, they are natural entities to bring a sense of community to those units where people live in their own apartments.”

Community spirit however, it is not basically a service issue, says Topo. It's about trust between people.

“Then you can trust when you know and know who is around you. In order for community spirit to be realized, it requires that people be heard.”