The elderly Bill: Home care services should also be available at night – The live broadcast of the press conference continues

The government is preparing a reform of home care and housing services for the elderly.

Government suggests that home care services should also be available at night. Provisions would be added to the law to ensure the adequacy of home care staff.

STM has completed a draft government proposal aimed at improving home care and housing services for the elderly. The government sent it for a round of statements on Wednesday.

In addition, older people should no longer be provided with long-term institutional care in social care units. The municipality would have an obligation to arrange housing in a supportive, safe and barrier-free living environment, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) press release says.

The current subjective right of families with children to home services would be strengthened by raising this right to a separate article.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) presented the draft law on Wednesday. According to Kiuru, the draft law also aims to make the home care service plan more binding.

