The exclusivity status of The Elder Scrolls VI was one of the burning questions after purchasing Bethesda by Microsoft for 7.5 billion dollars in 2021. The head of XboxPhil Spencer, has dodged the issue, recently insisting that a decision had not yet been made. But now, according to one of the documents Microsoftthe debate is over: The Elder Scrolls VI is scheduled to be unavailable in PlayStation 5.

Axios reporter Stephen Totilo tweeted a newly declassified document from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the trial of Microsoft against the purchase of Activision Blizzardwhich includes a list of announced games from Bethesda along with their platforms and release window intentions.

From the responses of Microsoft in the case FTC vs. Microsoft. Elder Scrolls VI is mentioned here for Xbox and PC and is expected to launch in 2026 or later.

“During his testimony at the hearing, Phil Spencer of Xbox He then stated that the game would be ready in at least five years and that the platforms were still to be technically determined.” Tweeted by Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) on September 18, 2023

Of particular interest is the section on The Elder Scrolls VIwhich, according to the document, will not be released in PS5but only in Xbox and PC. Its release date is listed as TBD, but the game is expected to be available in 2026 or later. Microsoft has not yet made a formal announcement about the launch platforms or launch window for The Elder Scrolls VI.

The declaration of Microsoft about the exclusivity mentioned in the document is a quote from Spencer in an interview with GQ conducted in 2021:

“To be in Xbox, I want us to be able to offer the full package of what we have. And that would be true when I think of The Elder Scrolls VI“.

Perhaps it is not surprising to see that The Elder Scrolls VI will skip the PS5given that recent games of Bethesda they have done the same. redfall of Arkane and starfield from Bethesda Game Studios were released only on Xbox and PC. It is also expected that the next game of Indiana Jones from MachineGames is launched as an exclusive Xbox and PC.

Given the release period mentioned here, it is possible that The Elder Scrolls VI also skip this generation of consoles. Both the Xbox Series X as the Yes They will be six years old by the end of 2026, and the next generation of consoles Microsoft It aims to launch in 2028.

Incredibly, The Elder Scrolls VI was announced five years ago at E3 2018. While speaking to the press about starfield At the beginning of August, the director of BethesdaTodd Howard, suggested that, looking back, he probably would not have revealed The Elder Scrolls VI in the same way.

“I probably would have announced it more casually,” Howard said.

Last month, the publishing chief of BethesdaPete Hines confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI was in “early development” and warned fans that they shouldn’t expect news about it anytime soon.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Come on guys, don’t you get that this is like waiting for Santa Monica or Polyphony Digital to release their games for Xbox? This is what I would like to ask the fanboys of PlayStation They are going crazy with this type of news.