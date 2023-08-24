In addition to Starfield, Todd Howard of Bethesda also got to talk about The Elder Scrolls VI during an interview granted to the GQ magazine, where he made it clear that he would like to continue developing games forever, but also that perhaps the announcement of the game was premature .

Years without information

The Elder Scrolls VI still remains a mystery

The Elder Scrolls VI was announced in June 2018 and since then practically nothing has been heard about the game, not even the definitive title. In the interview Howard said he repeatedly wondered if this was the right time for the announcement: “I don’t know. I probably would have announced it more informally,” he concluded.

According to what he said, The Elder Scrolls VI already has a codename, but he didn’t want to reveal it. How she did not reveal any specific details, limiting herself to saying that “she will play the role of a simulator ultimate fantasy world. There are various ways to do it, considering the time that has passed.” Which can mean many things.

Speaking of his retirement (Howard is 53), stated that he still wants to work for a long time: “I would like to do this forever. I think the way I work will probably evolve, but… look at Miyamoto. He’s still in the field.”

Consider that in addition to handling the upcoming Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI, Howard is also the executive producer of the Indiana Jones game developed by Machine Games. In short, he has plenty of commitments.