The celebrated saga The Elder Scrollsproduced by Bethesda, turns 30. To celebrate, the developers posted a summary of the franchise's history and innovation on their social channels. Furthermore, they briefly mentioned the future of the saga, stating that the guys on the team are already playing an early build of The Elder Scrolls VIhaving fun and quite a bit.

Already in 2016, the director of Bethesda Todd Howard declared that the new chapter of the saga would take a long time to develop. Subsequently, in 2018, The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced with a very short, and also very vague, trailer. Since that moment the game has been shrouded in profound silence, thanks to the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft and the development of Starfield.

Howard himself said he would announce so soon The Elder Scrolls 6 it was a mistake. However, it seems that with the release of Starfield, the team is more inclined to talk about the sequel to Skyrim. Within the aforementioned post, the team mentioned the development of the title, ensuring that they will return to travel in the region Tamriel it's giving him the same emotions that the old titles in the series were able to offer.