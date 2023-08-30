The Elder Scrolls VI, probably one of the most anticipated games of recent years, seems to have finally entered the heart of its development. Like the fifth chapter of Grand Theft Auto also that of The Elder Scrolls has been the cornerstone for the series over more than a generation, released in 2011 it seems that Skyrim still today it gives way to its most ardent fans to entertain with its almost infinite replayability but now it seems the time has come to take a step forward.

The Elder Scrolls VI was first talked about way back in the day 2018 but from that point forward it seems like the game never really came out of pre-production, that’s why Bethesda notoriously focuses on only one title at a time and in recent years his attentions have been devoted entirely to Starfield. However, the new spatial IP will see the light in a few days and, now close to this release. it seems that the new The Elder Scrolls is also making steps forward.

The small team that has worked on it so far seems to have finally concluded the pre-production and the time has now come to devote oneself to the real development of the game. Despite the certainly pleasant news, Bethesda is keen to keep our expectations at bay; the work has basically just begun and the focus of the development house will be Starfield for a while yet, before the sixth chapter of The Elder Scrolls sees the light it will still take a long time.