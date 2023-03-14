5 years ago it was announced The Elder Scrolls VI, Microsoft had not yet announced its intentions to buy Bethesda, much less to acquire Activision Blizzard. Today, after dozens of more versions of skyrimthe sixth game in the saga could serve the creators of the Xbox to show that they do not plan to take everything away from the PlayStation.

Bethesda Game Studios is working on the next big title for Xbox, Starfield which will be available on September 6 as an Xbox exclusive. This has sparked a debate about the future of The Elder Scrolls the most anticipated game from Bethesda, a studio that was acquired by Microsoft in 2021.

Some fans believe that Bethesda’s next big RPG will almost certainly be another Xbox console exclusive, but Microsoft has stated that exclusives will be decided on a case-by-case basis. Despite exclusivity concerns, a Microsoft document has raised hopes that The Elder Scrolls 6 I arrived at playstation 5.

In December, Microsoft claimed that three future games of zenimax They would be exclusive to the Xbox console. At that moment, Starfield and redfall they had already confirmed that they would not be in playstation 5and fans were speculating that the third game on the list was The Elder Scrolls 6.

However, the new document indicates that two future games are now exclusive to the Xbox console. This could mean that one of the games counted above was Hi Fi Rush by Tango Gameworks. Hi Fi Rush it was released the same day it was announced and quickly became a popular release.

But, the public was unaware of the game’s existence until January. This has sparked rumors that Microsoft might not release future Zenimax games as Xbox console exclusives. If this is true, there is a small chance that The Elder Scrolls 6 I arrived at playstation 5.

The franchise of elder scrolls It is among the biggest RPG games in the industry, and Microsoft has a lot to gain from releasing it on all platforms. The video game giant has also insisted that it is committed to bringing games to more people around the world. However, Microsoft could also strengthen the Xbox brand through exclusivity for a massive game like The Elder Scrolls 6.

The next game from Bethesda Game Studios is still several years away, at the very least. As such, Microsoft can only have mentioned Zenimax games that will be released soon, which would be relevant to the deal with Activision Blizzard.

The video game giant wants the acquisition to be completed by June 2023 and may have filed documents with this in mind. It’s hard to make accurate predictions right now, but this hasn’t stopped fans from clinging to the slightest hope.

