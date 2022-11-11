Exactly 11 years agoL’11-11-11was launched on the market The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Why remember it? Simple: for the four 11s, for what else else? Obviously, this is more of a curiosity, but given the impact of Bethesda’s action role-playing game, talking about it from time to time is not exactly bad.

It’s joking. However, given the success of Skyrim, representing it with the number 11 is not at all wrong, at least from a symbolic point of view. Obviously we know that these are all superstitions without meaning, but sometimes it’s nice to make associations of this type, also because we are talking about a title that has sold more than thirty million copies all over the world. That is, probably many more, given that the data dates back to 2016. It was Todd Howard himself, who commented it as follows:

“Each of our games found an ever-growing audience, a milestone we never took for granted. Many of us worked together for 10, 15, 20 years, on many aspects, creating the same title. Skyrim was a point. It reached an audience we have never had before.

This milestone has not changed us. But it made us more aware that some of the things we do also appeal to those who traditionally don’t play video games or role-playing games. The most important thing for us is to let people into a world where they can do whatever they want. That’s what makes this kind of entertainment special. “