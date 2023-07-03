The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim it absolutely needs one Photo modeconsidering its reliance on empathizing and exploring fascinating environments, and a mod has finally come to ensure this convenient option for the users.
Modder powerofthree has released a new mod for Skyrim on the portal Nexus Modsrightly called “PhotoMode” and visible at this address. As the name implies, downloading and applying this mod activates the relevant photo mode, opening up new entertainment possibilities for aspiring digital photographers.
On the other hand, the Photo mode is now practically a standard for modern games, so its presence is practically expected for any title of a certain depth. However, that wasn’t the case until a while ago, as evidenced by its absence from a game as well-known as Skyrim.
Skyrim Photo Mode via mod
The Photo Mode mod therefore allows you to activate the new option specializes in taking digital photographs within the game: as is now befitting the established tradition, this allows various controls of the image to get the perfect photo.
Among the added options are the possibility to slow down the time, adjust the FOV and add various filters that can allow a customization more complete than the screenshots that can be taken through this game option. On the other hand, considering the amount of time that many users still spend on the famous Bethesda game, the arrival of such a mod is natural.
We’ve also recently seen progress on the Skyblivion mod which rebuilds Oblivion with the Skyrim engine, as well as Skywind which rebuilds Morrowind instead.
