The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim it absolutely needs one Photo modeconsidering its reliance on empathizing and exploring fascinating environments, and a mod has finally come to ensure this convenient option for the users.

Modder powerofthree has released a new mod for Skyrim on the portal Nexus Modsrightly called “PhotoMode” and visible at this address. As the name implies, downloading and applying this mod activates the relevant photo mode, opening up new entertainment possibilities for aspiring digital photographers.

On the other hand, the Photo mode is now practically a standard for modern games, so its presence is practically expected for any title of a certain depth. However, that wasn’t the case until a while ago, as evidenced by its absence from a game as well-known as Skyrim.