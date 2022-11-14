A new mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim adds support to DLSS by Nvidia, making the game even smoother. Not only that, actually, since it also introduces support for FSR 2 from AMD and XeSS from Intel. In short, Skyrim is enriched with all the most modern upscaling technologies, to the delight of the owners of the most modern video cards.

For those interested, a video has been posted on YouTube showing the benefits of the mod:

For those who do not know what we are talking about, DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and is an artificial intelligence-based image upscaling system that allows you to run games at higher resolutions and with excellent quality. The other technologies also do something similar, but they work via software.

Additions of this kind are possible because Bethesda has left free access to the dynamic resolution code, which allows interventions of this type.

You can download the mod from Github. You can use it with the Skyrim Special Edition and Anniversary Edition. Support for VR is currently being worked on.

Of course, it should not be specified that you must have the PC version of the game to install it.