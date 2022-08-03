Skyrim is about to become a much more interesting game thanks to a new mod arriving later this week. Shadow of Skyrim brings the award-winning Nemesis system Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and of Middle-earth: Shadow of War by Monolith on Skyrim.

For those who haven’t played any of the Lord of the Rings themed action games, the Nemesis system can turn any humble orc into a fearsome opponent. All they have to do is kill the player; afterwards, they are upgraded with a buff and can use all the loot they stole from the player’s corpse. Meanwhile, the player gets a random debuff that only disappears when he kills the new Nemesis.

The Nemesis system added something never before seen to 2014’s Shadow of Mordor and was very well received by fans. Now the same system is moving to Skryim thanks to the Shadow of Skyrim mod.

the mod allows anyone or anything to become a Nemesis, from dragons to mud crabs. Second, the player can tweak the Nemesis system to their liking thanks to a game menu that allows them to adjust the player’s debuffs, Nemesis buffs, disable the unique name generator, and even change the given bounty increase. to nemesis. The mod also adds a tracker that tracks targets to make them easier to track down.

If you are curious to try it, we remind you that the release of the mod is scheduled for August 6 on Nexusmods.

Source: PCGamesN