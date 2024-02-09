Nexus Mods is the reference site for modding on PC together with ModDB. It recently reached an important milestone, that of 10 billion downloads revealing that 50% of them were generated by a single game: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim .

Here's to all Bethesda

The result was obtained on February 9, 2024 (today at the time of writing this news), with the site managers who took the opportunity to reel off some data. In addition to Skyrim, it was revealed that 2,683 different games are currently supported, for a total of more than 540,000 mod hosted by the site.

Nexus also prides itself on having been the home of more than 128,361 modders, naturally indispensable for achieving its results. Let's see the list of games with the most downloads ever:

#1: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (Special Edition) – 3.8 billion downloads

#2: The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – 1.9 billion downloads

#3: Fallout 4 – 1.3 billion downloads

#4: Fallout: New Vegas – 513.7 million downloads

#5: Stardew Valley – 296.4 million downloads

#6: Cyberpunk 2077 – 288.7 million downloads

#7: The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion – 285.7 million downloads

#8: Fallout 3 – 166 million downloads

#9: The Witcher 3 – 137.9 million downloads

#10: Baldur's Gate 3 – 96.7 million downloads

As you can see, six positions are occupied by Bethesda video games (developed or produced). For those wondering, Starfield currently has 35.6 million downloads, a number expected to grow with the launch of modder tools in the near future.