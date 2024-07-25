It’s Thursday and it’s time to update the catalog of NVIDIA GeForce Now: as per tradition, this week too the games that can be used through NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service are expanding and 9 more titles added to the platformamong which also The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in two versions.

“It’s time to shout Fus Roh Dah! Your journey through Tamriel can continue across all your devices, as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition joins the GeForce NOW library,” NVIDIA announced today.

It’s not exactly a first, but Bethesda’s popular RPG is a valuable addition to the GeForce Now catalog, especially since the service lets you play it to its full potential.