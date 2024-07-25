It’s Thursday and it’s time to update the catalog of NVIDIA GeForce Now: as per tradition, this week too the games that can be used through NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service are expanding and 9 more titles added to the platformamong which also The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in two versions.
“It’s time to shout Fus Roh Dah! Your journey through Tamriel can continue across all your devices, as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition joins the GeForce NOW library,” NVIDIA announced today.
It’s not exactly a first, but Bethesda’s popular RPG is a valuable addition to the GeForce Now catalog, especially since the service lets you play it to its full potential.
The list of games added today
Regardless of your system specs, you can take advantage of NVIDIA’s powerful remote PCs to enjoy the following titles, added today to the service’s ever-growing catalog.
So let’s see the list of new entries:
- Cataclysm (New Steam Release, 07/22)
- CONSCRIPT (New Steam Release, 07/23)
- F1 Manager 2024 (New Steam Release, 07/23)
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New Steam Release, 07/25)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Steam)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Steam, Epic Games Store and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)
- Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)
- The Settlers: New Allies (Steam)
Additionally, there’s a new reward available for new users: until July 30, those who take part in the Wargaming Challenge in World of Warships on GeForce Now can earn a daily Priority code every day.
We also remind you that during this period the GeForce NOW Summer Sale is active, the sales that allow you to purchase a subscription to the Ultimate and Priority subscriptions with a 50% discount.
