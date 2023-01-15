A trailer posted by the team at The Elder Scolls Skyblivion reveals the release period of this very ambitious mod which aims to recreate Oblivion through the Skyrim engine. Don’t hold your breath waiting for the full version – it will arrive in 2025. In any case probably before the next official game of the Bethesda series.

The goal of the mod is simple but very ambitious, which is to recreate the entire base game of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion using the Skyrim engine, keeping the spirit and gameplay of the original intact. According to its authors, the project now has practically the dimensions of a triple A despite being carried out by volunteers and the works are now at such a point that they can be unbalanced on a year of release for the complete version, foreseen precisely for 2025.

“Remaking Oblivion in the Skyrim engine is what we set out to do when we started the Skyblivion project,” reads the developer’s message. “Making games takes time, that goes double for a volunteer-led project the size of an AAA game that took years and a full-time team to make. Regardless, we’d like to share with you today that Skyblivion is in a state in which we can promise publication in 2025 at the latest. We hope with your help to complete the final steps to make our dreams come true, perhaps even exceeding our own expectations.”

It is undoubtedly a project to keep an eye on with great interest. In this regard, we present you again in Skyblivion gameplay video released by the team last year, which includes about 15 minutes of gameplay.