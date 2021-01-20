You’ve got to really be into your Elder Scrolls lore to want to splash out $ 1000 on one of these: a 10K gold Ritual of Mara ring.

Bethesda added the ring to its US merch store (it’s not on the European store), priced $ 1000 as a made-to-order, limited time offer that is only available until 14th February 2021. That’s Valentine’s Day!

Here’s the official blurb:

“The Elder Scrolls Ritual of Mara 10K Gold Ring is for all who believe in the Divine of Love. It carries a warm and soft yellow tone often used in historical old-world jewelery. This lighter color most accurately matches the original Elder Scrolls Online concept art found in-game. “

For the uninitiated, the Ritual of Mara is a ritual in MMO The Elder Scrolls Online, and grants an experience bonus when in a group together.

Here’s how you activate it in-game: two players stand next to a symbol of Mara. One targets the player to bond with, redeeming the Pledge of Mara in the process. If both confirm, you get a short animation showing both player characters lifted from the ground in a beam of light, and each ends up with a unique ring in their inventory. It’s this ring that grants a 10 per cent bonus to experience when playing in a group. Lovely!

Back to the real-world version – as mentioned it’s solid 10K yellow gold, with “with this ring and Mara’s blessing” engraved on the inside of the band. Nord knotwork is embossed on the outside of the band, with a four-pointed Nord knot embossed on a circular focal.

(For the Skyrim fans out there, that game lets you get married with the Amulet of Mara, not the ring. We actually have a guide to getting married in Skyrim, if you’re interested.)

The Ritual of Mara won’t ship in time for Valentine’s Day, unfortunately. Expect shipping in April 2021. A proposal ring, perhaps?

Yeah, maybe not.