The Elder Scrolls Online will use the new technology NVIDIA DLAA for theantialiasing starting with update 32, which will also introduce support for the well-known DLSS.

Waiting for the graphic upgrade coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, The Elder Scrolls Online therefore takes not one, but two important technological steps on PC, as revealed by lead graphics engineer Alex Tardif.

In fact, we know the way in which DLSS works, which performs a graphic upscaling regulated by deep learning to obtain this result without loss of quality, but what is DLAA? As you might imagine, this is the acronym for Deep Learning Anti Aliasing.

As Tardif explains, it is a technology that does not use upscaling and therefore works at real resolution, improving the performance of theantialiasing thanks to a number of optimizations found on NVIDIA cards.

Creative director Rich Lambert said he was really enthusiastic about DLAA, describing the results obtained with this technology as incredible, but it has not yet been shown on video.