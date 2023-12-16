The Elder Scrolls Online accomplishes ten years in 2024. To celebrate, developer ZeniMax Online Studios is planning a full year of special events.

The studio director, Matt Firorsaid the MMORPG has been “tremendously successful for many years” and continues to thrive well into 2023. Reflecting on the last twelve months, Firor notes that “nearly two million of you have joined ESO [nell’]last year, not counting players enjoying the game for free from the Epic Games Store.”

Firor also focuses on the game's servers, noting that “in 2023, our number one priority – beyond shipping Necrom and Infinite Archive – has been to make the service more stable.” Although the team's hardware update caused some longer downtime than noramel, Firor says: “I'm quite happy with the situation, especially after the launch of the Epic Games Store in July, where we recorded the highest number of monthly active users since 2015”.