The Elder Scrolls Online accomplishes ten years in 2024. To celebrate, developer ZeniMax Online Studios is planning a full year of special events.
The studio director, Matt Firorsaid the MMORPG has been “tremendously successful for many years” and continues to thrive well into 2023. Reflecting on the last twelve months, Firor notes that “nearly two million of you have joined ESO [nell’]last year, not counting players enjoying the game for free from the Epic Games Store.”
Firor also focuses on the game's servers, noting that “in 2023, our number one priority – beyond shipping Necrom and Infinite Archive – has been to make the service more stable.” Although the team's hardware update caused some longer downtime than noramel, Firor says: “I'm quite happy with the situation, especially after the launch of the Epic Games Store in July, where we recorded the highest number of monthly active users since 2015”.
The celebrations will last more than a year
To celebrate a decade of The Elder Scrolls Online, a community event will be held on its birthday in April 2024, while a special ESO Tavern will open its doors in Germany on July 13-14, 2024. However, Firor notes that while PC players were able to begin their online adventures in Tamriel in 2014, the game's console launch came more than a year later, in June 2015. “For this reason,” he explains, “we are considering the entire period between April 2024 and July 2025 as our ten-year anniversary.”
“We'll fill it as much as possible with special events, retrospectives, and lots of other fun things to celebrate you, our community, and the ESO developer team,” continues Firor.
#Elder #Scrolls #Online #turns #plan #year #celebrations
Leave a Reply