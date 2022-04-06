ZeniMax Online Studios announced that now the Morrowind expansion Of The Elder Scrolls Online And free for all players, ahead of the release of the next full-bodied MMORPG DLC.

As we read from the official website of the game, the expansion has been made free so that players can catch up with the release of High Isle, the new DLC coming out in June. The initiative is extended to all players and currently has no specific expiration date. ZeniMax Online talks about an offer valid for the “near future”, so if you are interested we advise you to take advantage of it while you are in time.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind

Everyone who owns a ESO account will gain access to The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind expansion simply by logging into the game. If not, just enter the Crown Store to redeem it at no additional cost. Once done, the DLC will be yours forever, even after this initiative ends.

Thanks to this expansion you will have access to the territories of Vvardenfell and the whole storyline, including the Halls of Fabrication Trial and the quest that serves as a prologue to the High Isle expansion, of which more details will be revealed in the future.