celk4e made the cosplay of a Khajit from The Elder Scrolls Online, creating absolutely incredible armor from scratch, with details and finishes of extraordinary quality – the photos speak for themselves.

The French cosplayer, specialized in modeling foam, has added a huge amount of engravings to the surfaces of the various components of the armor, also making an equally spectacular sword and shield, which really do justice to TENSE.

Speaking of Bethesda’s MMO, in our review of The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom we talked about the latest novelty of the experience, including the exciting new Arcanist class and some undoubtedly suggestive settings.