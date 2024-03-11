Bethesda has announced the launch of the PC version of The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Itheli a, the first DLC of 2024 of the beloved MMORPG, arrives together with the update 41 . By downloading it it becomes possible to tackle two new dungeons and prepare for Gold Road, the new expansion. As already specified, The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia is currently only available on PC . The console versions will arrive on March 26, 2024, i.e. in a couple of weeks.

More specifically, Scions of Ithelia adds two PvE dungeons: Oathsworn Pit and Bedlam Veil.

They will give players unique new rewards, which include new collectibles, achievements and item sets, but only after they make their way through two dangerous adventures that will lead them to discover the evil forces at work in the new chapter Gold Road, arriving on June 3 on PC/Mac and June 18th on consoles.

Update 41, published in conjunction with the DLC, modifies some aspects of the game, introducing some fixes: “Thanks to this update, players will be able to use the new stackable siege weapons and group up to 20 similar weapons.” Interesting changes to system requirementswhich will allow even those who don't have a high-performance computer to play.

For the official release note of Update 41 and the DLC, click here. Finally, the press release issued by Bethesda reminds us that: “It is possible to access the Scions of Ithelia DLC via the ESO Plus subscription or by purchasing it from the Crown Store for 1,500 Crowns (under DLC). Furthermore, the Scions of Ithelia Collector's Bundle is available for 4,000 Crowns and includes access to the DLC, the Ashbone Saber Cat mount, the Ashbone Echalette pet, and five Crown Experience Scrolls.”