In this time, The Elder Scrolls Online celebrates his 10 years of activitywhich for a live service are already an important objective, which shows how the game is probably a success, but the issue is also confirmed by the numbers revealed by the developers, with over $2 billion generated.
The figure refers to amount of money spent so far by players within the world of The Elder Scrolls Online, according to what was reported by director Matt Firor, who wanted to make it clear how, even if it is not often talked about, The Elder Scrolls Online is “one of the successful live services”.
In fact, beyond the expansions and new features in terms of content, we haven't stopped too much to evaluate the actual impact of the game in the live service landscape, but it seems that the Zenimax Online title could also fall within the circle of live service titles that have achieved important milestones.
A successful live service
“Elder Scrolls Online isn't often featured among the successful live service games“, Firor explained during last month's GDC, “but it is, basically at almost every level.” In fact, the fact that support continued on a regular basis for so long was already a rather significant indication.
“I think the $2 billion generated shows the commitment that players put into the game,” Firor further explained, “and also the fact that what Zenimax Online puts into it is a project that works and that we love working on” .
Just in the last few hours we published our interview on the 10 years of The Elder Scrolls Online told by director Matt Firor, after trying Gold Road, the new expansion.
