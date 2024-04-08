In this time, The Elder Scrolls Online celebrates his 10 years of activitywhich for a live service are already an important objective, which shows how the game is probably a success, but the issue is also confirmed by the numbers revealed by the developers, with over $2 billion generated.

The figure refers to amount of money spent so far by players within the world of The Elder Scrolls Online, according to what was reported by director Matt Firor, who wanted to make it clear how, even if it is not often talked about, The Elder Scrolls Online is “one of the successful live services”.

In fact, beyond the expansions and new features in terms of content, we haven't stopped too much to evaluate the actual impact of the game in the live service landscape, but it seems that the Zenimax Online title could also fall within the circle of live service titles that have achieved important milestones.