ZeniMax Online Studios announced what’s new for Elder Scrolls Online for 2023 during the Xbox Developer Direct showcase. The new season is called Shadow over Morrowind and takes players back to Morrowind, allowing them to explore locations not seen in The Elder Scrolls since 1994. The Shadow over Morrowind adventure tells a complex story across multiple content releases, starting from the Scribes of Fate dungeon DLC in March. The story continues with the Necrom chapter in June. And the team has revealed that there will be a new playable class, the Arcanist, arriving with the Necrom chapter in June. To begin the Shadow saga in Morrowind, the Scribes of Fate DLC will be released in March and will contain two new four-player PvE dungeons. Scribes of Fate will be available on March 13, 2023 for PC/Mac and March 28, 2023 for Xbox and PlayStation.

Following Scribes of Fate, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom will be released in June. The Necrom Chapter offers 30 hours of new story content, engaging players in two new zones of eastern Morrowind alongside two new companions. In addition to the new zones, Necrom will come with one of the most requested features by the ESO community: the new playable class Arcanist. The Arcanist is ESO’s seventh class and will introduce powerful new abilities and mechanics related to a Daedric prince in the realm of Oblivion. The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom releases for PC/Mac on June 5, 2023 and for Xbox and PlayStation on June 20, 2023.