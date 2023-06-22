













The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom is now on PlayStation and Xbox

Necrom, the new chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online It features more than 30 hours of new content in which you can explore two new areas, master the new arcanist class and reveal a sinister plan that threatens reality itself.

The Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha

The Telvanni Peninsula is home to the twisted wizards of the eponymous house and the city of Necrom. Huge forests of mushrooms sprout on this site that will be familiar to those who have explored other areas of Morrowind. This area offers unique encounters of all kinds along with side quests, world bosses, caves, public dungeons, and much more.

In Necrom you can also explore the kingdom of Apocrypha of Hermaeus Mora himself, a mysterious place in Oblivion that hides unlimited knowledge. But beware: many mortals have lost their souls browsing these infinite libraries.

Source: Bethesda

The chapter also introduces a new area of ​​Apocrypha known as Chroma Incognito, where you can live a never-before-seen experience and reveal countless dangers and hidden secrets just like in the rest of Apocrypha.

In Necrom you will be able to enjoy one of the most requested updates by players: a new playable class. The arcanist, the first class to reach The Elder Scrolls Online since the necromancer, in the chapter Elsweyr, in 2019, he uses the forbidden powers of Apocrypha to deal damage, absorb the blows of his enemies and heal himself or his allies.

New challenges, companions and much more

Necrom includes Edge of Madness, a new 12-player event, and Cloud Hold, a world event. But it does not end here: during the trip, Sharp As Night and Azandar al-Cybiades await you, two new companions that you can recruit, level up and equip. Also, each of them has their own story, combat abilities, and quest lines.

Source: Bethesda

It is worth noting that, although this content only took a while to reach console users, they can always expect dignified and loving treatment from Bethesda. That is why we should also applaud the effort, because going out on so many platforms can be something certainly complicated. Are you going to get into this expansion?

Remember that this content is already available for PC/Mac, Xbox and PlayStation. Players can purchase this new chapter through the store TESO, from your distributor or the store of the platform of your choice. Excited for the announcement? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.

