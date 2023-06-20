Bethesda announces the launch Of The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5, new expansion major of the famous MMORPG based on the fantasy RPG series, containing several novelties to add to the basic contents.

In particular, we talk more about 30 hours of content never-before-seen gameplay, through two new zones to explore, plus the new Arcanist class and an all-new story. As for the new areas to explore, these are the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, land of the haughty wizards of the Telvanni house and the city of Necrom.

It is an area dominated by forests, which also guards the kingdom of Apocrypha by Hermaeus Mora. The latter is a mysterious part of Oblivion, which contains almost unlimited knowledge, with its boundless libraries. Within Apocrypha we also find the Chrom Incognito area, a different area from what we saw before in the game.

The new usable character class is that of theArcanistthe first class added to Elder Scrolls Online since the Necromancer with the Elsweyr chapter in 2019. The Arcanist wields the forbidden powers of Apocrypha to deal damage, absorb incoming damage, and heal their character or their allies.

As for new quests and stories, the Necrom chapter also includes a new group challenge, Sanity’s Edge, a 12-player Trial mission coupled with a new world event, Bastion Nymic. Necrom also introduces two new companions, Sharp-as-Night and Azandar Al-Cybiades. Both companions can be recruited, leveled up and equipped in this new chapter, and each offers stories, combat skills and missions to unlock.

To find out more, we refer you to the review of The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, published a few days ago.