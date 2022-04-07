The premiere of High Isle in June will come hand in hand with the long-awaited Spanish translation.

The Elder Scrolls Online has captured the attention of a large number of players, and they already have a reason to continue to squeeze their RPG mechanics with the next expansion for High Isle. Bethesda plans to release this content for the month of Junebut he also wants to prepare all the users of his game and, for this, he has put his DLC Morrowind totally free.

Players will receive this DLC automatically as soon as they log into the gameIn this way, all players can explore the particularities of this applauded expansion and, in the process, can carry out various tasks that will introduce the High Isle experience. As read in the game websiteusers will receive this DLC automatically as soon as they log into The Elder Scrolls Online.

And it is that the expansion of Morrowind hosts a lot of activities to entertain yourself for hours: “This change will grant you permanent access to the area and the history of Vvardenmoor (Vvardenfell), including the test of the manufacturing halls (Halls of Fabrication) and the High Isle introductory quest chain, coming soon (we’ll tell you more about it later),” Bethesda explains in its statement. Of course, it should be noted that players they will not have access to the guardian class.

So far, Bethesda has excited the community with some first details of High Isle, although it is possible that the illusion of the players also comes from long-awaited news: The launch of the next expansion will be accompanied by the Spanish translation.

