Explore the idyllic oceanic enclave of the Bretons, the center of their chivalric culture, and face the terrible forces of the Lord of the Ascendants, gain new companions and new allies, and relax with a game of Tribute Stories, a new card game to the that you can play with the new year of content of The Elder Scrolls: Online, with High Isle of new chapter. The MMO expansion launches June 6 on PC, Mac, and Stadia stores, and June 21 on PlayStation and Xbox.