During a livestream, Bethesda and Zenimax Online announced The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, new expansion for the MMORPG coming up with release date, trailer and details various of what appears to be a substantial piece of upcoming adventure.

High Isle will arrive on June 6, 2022 on PC and Google Stadia, while on June 21, 2022 it will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, bringing a new dose of content to the online fantasy RPG based on the famous Bethesda series in a series of adventures that is expected to last a year, through the entire 2022 of The Elder Scrolls Online.

In addition to a new setting, characterized by the presence of the sea and a scenery reminiscent of the cliffs of Normandy and Great Britain, High Isle obviously also brings with it new quests, characters and stories. The first part of the story is entitled Legacy of the Bretons and leads us to discover the fascinating archipelago of Systres.

Legacy of Bretons will also begin earlier, with the arrival of Ascending Side in March (March 14 on PC and March 29 on console) serving as an introduction to the new maxi-expansion.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle, the cover image

High Isles will then continue with the arrival in June, bringing with it 30 hours of gameplay unreleased with new stories, characters and settings in a real new chapter of the MMORPG.

Among the features we find one new area explorable islands of the High Isles and Amenos, a story full of political intrigue and mystery, a new mini-game within the MMORPG, called Tales of Tribute and centered on a card game, a 12-player Trial called Dreadsail Reef, two new Companions: Ember and Isobel, new events, bosses and much more. All of this comes after the release of the recent Deadlands, further expanding the MMORPG.