Closely following the conclusion of the Xbox Developer Direct, Bethesda Softworks and Zenimax Online also presented The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Roadthe new expansion of the long-lived MMORPG based on Bethesda's famous fantasy universe, presented with a trailer, release date details.
This is an important piece in the puzzle of The Elder Scrolls Online, which adds 30 hours of story and new characters, as well as a new area to explore, as we can also see from the presentation trailer.
The release date is set for June 3rd on PC and Mac and June 18th on Xbox and PlayStation.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road revisits a location last explored in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and picks up the events seen in last year's Necrom chapter.
A new 30 hour story
In this new expansion, players are challenged to investigate Ithelia, a Daedric prince which represents a new entry in the world of Elder Scrolls. The aim is therefore to discover the machinations of his followers and stop the looming threat, trying to protect the people of the West Weald from the chaos unleashed by the prince's return.
In Gold Road we find two new areas and several new enemies, but among the new features there are also gameplay elements such as the new Scribing systemwhich allows you to further customize the gaming experience by modifying abilities to make them unique through new main, secondary and tertiary effects.
With the expansion also comes a new challenge for 12 players called Lucent Citadel, which contains various events, bosses, dungeons and enemies. You can learn more about the expansion in our preview of The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road.
