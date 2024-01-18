Closely following the conclusion of the Xbox Developer Direct, Bethesda Softworks and Zenimax Online also presented The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Roadthe new expansion of the long-lived MMORPG based on Bethesda's famous fantasy universe, presented with a trailer, release date details.

This is an important piece in the puzzle of The Elder Scrolls Online, which adds 30 hours of story and new characters, as well as a new area to explore, as we can also see from the presentation trailer.

The release date is set for June 3rd on PC and Mac and June 18th on Xbox and PlayStation.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road revisits a location last explored in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and picks up the events seen in last year's Necrom chapter.