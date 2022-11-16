The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong is available starting today also on PlayStations and Xboxessimultaneously with the update 36 for the MMORPG produced by Bethesda, which introduces a series of improvements and new features.

Fixed presence in the Steam top 100, The Elder Scrolls Online therefore renews its experience with a DLC that ESO Plus subscribers will be able to download at no additional cost, while all other users will be able to purchase it in the Crown Store.

“In the story of the new DLC players will explore the wild Galen, the westernmost island of the Systres archipelago, deepening their knowledge of the lives and culture of the druids and fighting to defend Tamriel from internal and external threats,” reads the Press release.

“In The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong, players will finally face the Ascendant Lord and conclude the year’s adventure in the Legacy of the Bretons.”

“Released alongside the Firesong DLC, Base Game Update 36 is free to all ESO players and introduces Simplified Chinese text localization as well as a number of changes, fixes and new features.”

“Among these additions are the ability to place unique counters on enemies (allowing players to better coordinate with allies), an option for text-to-speech, the option to hide animals within cities, and a number of of improvements to the house system.”