This new free update gives players the new PvE challenge of the Infinite Archiveadded to a series of changes and new features that you should not miss within The Elder Scrolls Online.

If that wasn’t enough, it’s also celebrated that update 40 is now available in Japan.

What is it about Infinite Archive? This is a new PvE challenge that presents a new and original endless dungeon experience where players will have to fight their way through dynamic, randomly generated stages populated by monsters and bosses.

The activity, which can be tackled alone or with another player or partner, consists of a succession of phases, cycles and arcs. Difficulty gradually increases as players progress, unlocking a wide selection of collectibles in the process, including a mount, pet, cosmetic items, and new class sets.

But update 40 also includes many other new features, such as the group finder, with which you can find players who meet the established requirements, for example:

Player PC Levels

Using in-game voice chat

Playing style

Composition of group roles

What else is coming in The Elder Scrolls Online update 40?

Update 40 The Elder Scrolls Online It also brings Grandmaster crafting stations that allow you to merge all the workshops of a line of crafting skills that you have at home into one.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that you will also have the rebalancing of jewelry and the standardization of experience points and gold in missions.

Update 40 is now available on PC/Mac, Xbox and PlayStation. Also remember that ESO is also part of Game Pass. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

