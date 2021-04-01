It seems inevitable that multiplayer games, especially those that deal with the MMO genre, want to continue to enjoy their experiences for a long time. And the arrival of the new consoles prompts these games to require improvements. And thus, a new edition of the Tamriel MMO has been unveiled, revealing that The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced will bring improvements to Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5 next June.
More specifically, the improvements to be made in The Elder Scrolls Online will arrive the June 8, 2021. It could not be missed that the community of this game is very active, and it was not long ago that it was confirmed that the 20 million users. Driven by this endorsement, it is no wonder that improvements are being introduced for the new generation of hardware.
Experience Tamriel like never before thanks to the power of Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 with Console Enhanced, a new version of The Elder Scrolls Online that delivers next-generation fidelity and performance, completely free to all ESO players. Experience enhanced textures, reflections, shadows, draw distance, and more with this huge advancement for next-gen gameplay.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhancedwill bring improvements to Xbox Series X in June, thus specifying that timid confirmation that went quite unnoticed. Now, thanks to the trailer published in the Bethesda channel on Youtube, we can see which are the objectives set and the improvements that will be introduced The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced to both Xbox Series X / S as on Playstation 5. Specific enhancements are listed, such as reduced loading times and improved graphics.
Among the visual improvements that they have described we find the improvement of the shadows, the drawing distance, shadows and reflections. Two graphics modes will be offered, one to prioritize quality and the other for performance. We can find a small preview in the video, but surely they plan to offer more information between now and June 8, when this edition of the game sees the light, and that one arrives. update for all users who own the game.
The Elder Scrolls Online is available on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as on PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy this game at no additional cost on both consoles and PC.
