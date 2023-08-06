The modder “Bobobass84” has published a new “AI-enhanced 4K” mod which improves all textures of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This package is approximately 7.8GB in size in its zip file and will require 21GB of free hard drive space once unzipped.
As the title suggests, the modder used AI techniques to enhance all textures in the game by a factor of four. This pack contains almost all textures from the main game and all its DLCs. As this 4K texture pack uses artificial intelligence techniques to enhance the original textures, it maintains the initial art style of the game.
It’s possible download these new 4K textures for Oblivion from here.
Mods in Bethesda games are essential
Mods are one of the reasons why Bethesda games often continue to be played and loved by the public even after many years. Mods allow not only to improve the graphic quality of a game but also and above all to insert new content. Bethesda itself is well aware of this and has in fact inserted the official support within Skyrimwhich after 11 years is still one of the most purchased and appreciated games by the public.
Also in the case of Starfield, the hope is that the mods allow him to live for many years. Additionally, Howard says it will be a “modder’s paradise,” becoming a career not a hobby.
