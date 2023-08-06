The modder “Bobobass84” has published a new “AI-enhanced 4K” mod which improves all textures of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. This package is approximately 7.8GB in size in its zip file and will require 21GB of free hard drive space once unzipped.

As the title suggests, the modder used AI techniques to enhance all textures in the game by a factor of four. This pack contains almost all textures from the main game and all its DLCs. As this 4K texture pack uses artificial intelligence techniques to enhance the original textures, it maintains the initial art style of the game.

It’s possible download these new 4K textures for Oblivion from here.