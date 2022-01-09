It was the player Karsto who broke the previous record and did so with a difference of just one second.

The speedrun is one of the most dedicated hobbies in the world of video games, generally requires having finished the same game hundreds of times, knowing every inch of the stage, every little mistake and being part of communities of players that contribute to lower the mark, an effort as collective as it is competitive that leaves us incredible new marks in each new title that hits the market.

This time it has been one of the great bethesda classics the one that has lived a new record, The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion, and has done it by just a second of difference with the previous brand, that’s how fair victories are lived in the speedrun. Its protagonist, as he has shared Exputer, has been the speedrunner Karsto, in a feat that he has published on his YouTube channel.

The method used has required years of researchReally, for those who are not familiar with this type of speedruns, it is difficult to understand what is happening on the screen and it is difficult to follow in the footsteps of the player in his advance to get to the end of the game. Dezmone, the speedrunner who held the previous record, explained how this route should be done, indicating that we could go out of bounds by doing ‘wall clipping’, although the game will try to return you when you have fallen enough.

Is not an easy maneuveras the developers tried hard to prevent this from happening and it is possible to drop infinitely if not executed carefully. “Opening and closing the door triggers another glitch where we can take the character from a different save through the door instead of the character we’re currently playing, “explained Dezmone.

Karsto also holds the record without using glitches to leave the stage.The speedrunners also found that loading a game where the character is seated, the ‘XYZ coordinates’ of that character can be transferred Also, staying out of bounds, in the sewers, far below the level, from there, the player swims towards the exit to return to the limits. When the screen goes black, Dezmone saves and charges fast to avoid the escort. From there, he employs a technique called Dragonfire skip or DFS that takes him to the last mission, where he accesses one of the doors by clipping on the wall next to one of them.

As you can see, many of these techniques require not only skill, but also need years of research. As Dezmone comments, some of the movements that have been executed in these speedruns they have known each other since 2007, being a task of decades to overcome the marks. The same speedrunner who set the new record, Karsto, is also the one who maintains the current record without using glitches to get off stage, placing this mark in 23 minutes and a second. Just a few days ago, another speedrunner managed to break the world record in Minecraft, but a recording error ruined the achievement.

