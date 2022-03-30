Prime Gaming has announced its games for April, and they include The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition Deluxe.

From 1st April Prime Gaming members will be able to immerse themselves in eight games.

In addition to Oblivion, there’s Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, Guild of Ascension, Galaxy of Pen and Paper, House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (which, as the name suggests, is a game where players take on the role of a turnip and evade taxes).

Along with these games, there will also be new in-game loot and content drops for titles such as GTA Online, League of Legends, Lost Ark and Valorant throughout April.

As with every month, the introduction of new games will mean that some older ones will be making their exit from the service.

31st March will be the last chance users will have to claim Madden NFL 22.

Then, 1st April will see Surviving Mars, Crypto Against All Odds, looK INside, Pesterquest, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech and The Stillness of the Wind all leaving Prime Gaming.

Claim these offers on the Amazon Gaming website.